Many stores have set up curbside and drive-through services, but it looks like a customer tried to make a drive-through at Grocery Depot on 16th Avenue in Laurel on Saturday afternoon. A Ford Fusion driven by an unidentified elderly woman crashed into the side of the business near where Thomas Pharmacy’s drive-through window is. It appeared that only a few boards on the building’s facade were cracked. The car reportedly hit another car then hit the building, according to Laurel police. The driver was transported by EMServ Ambulance but her injuries weren’t believed to be serious. Officer John Stringer is shown working the accident as Brian’s Towing prepares to remove the vehicle.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
