A Hattiesburg man could have been charged with a PUI and a DUI after what a Laurel police officer observed him doing on a city street Wednesday afternoon.
Thomas Stewart, 56, was charged with driving under the influence and he was driving while wet, too. According to the report, Officer Justin Landrum was on patrol on Royal Street, near Magnolia Street, just after 5 p.m, when he saw a driver pull over his Toyota Camry, then pull out ...
“He began urinating on the roadway,” according to the report, “then he noticed the officer, got back in the car real quick and continued urinating on himself.”
That was discovered when Landrum stopped the Camry and quickly suspected that the driver had been drinking.
When Stewart was transported to the Laurel Police Station, he refused to take a breathalyzer test, so he was charged with DUI-refusal to take the test and indecent exposure.
A woman was walking nearby when Stewart stopped and urinated on the street, according to the report.
Stewart was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Thursday afternoon.
