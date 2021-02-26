An unidentified man was injured when the four-door Chevrolet he was driving crashed and rolled over into a ditch off Highway 533 just north of Soso at about 11 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival at the scene, the first responding firefighters found the vehicle on its side with the driver entrapped inside the vehicle and immediately began administering emergency medical care. Extrication took a little more than 30 minutes and the driver reportedly had moderate injuries. Deer in the roadway were reported as a contributing factor to the crash. Volunteers from Hebron, Pleasant Ridge, Soso and Calhoun responded along with Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
