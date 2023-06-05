ira g odom blaze

Fire spreads near a power pole at a residence on Ira G. Odom Road on Saturday. Firefighters had difficulty reaching the blaze because of the poor condition of the driveway. (Photo by Glade Volunteer Fire Dept.)

Volunteer firefighters have a request for anyone with a driveway in disrepair: If you want our help, fix it.

Firefighters had trouble battling a brush fire that had a shop and a power pole on fire, as well as about an acre of land, because the trucks couldn’t get down the 1/4-mile-long driveway Saturday at a home on Ira G. Odom Road in south Jones County.

