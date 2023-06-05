Volunteer firefighters have a request for anyone with a driveway in disrepair: If you want our help, fix it.
Firefighters had trouble battling a brush fire that had a shop and a power pole on fire, as well as about an acre of land, because the trucks couldn’t get down the 1/4-mile-long driveway Saturday at a home on Ira G. Odom Road in south Jones County.
Only brush trucks, which are smaller than the engines and tankers, which weigh between 38,000-60,000 pounds and are essential in putting out structure fires, could make it down the driveway.
Despite the trouble, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it reached the residence of Zane Stewart, who said, “I had a small fire burning and it got out of control and spread across the yard.”
Poor driveway conditions could lead to loss of property and even life if fire equipment cannot reach where it needs to, fire officials said. Narrow driveways and driveways/roads in poor condition can hinder firefighters from getting to a scene in adequate time.
Officials recommend regular driveway maintenance.
Firefighters from Glade, Johnson, Moselle and Ovett volunteer fire departments responded.
