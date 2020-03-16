Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and JCSD Capt. Vince Williams make no bones about it when it comes to the sale and usage of illegal narcotics in Jones County: “If you are selling and/or using illegal narcotics in Jones County, we are coming for you.”
Since Berlin took office on Monday, Jan. 6, the JCSD has initiated 45 felony drug cases in Jones County and made numerous arrests, according to a press release from the JCSD.
The proliferation of illegal narcotics across the country is destroying the lives of users, breaking apart families, straining the criminal justice system and putting communities at risk, Berlin said.
“We are seeing upswings in the sale and use of crystal methamphetamine and heroin, which have historically high addiction rates,” he said. “The impact of these drugs on the users is, without a doubt, harmful. The addictive nature is such that it's hard to break the usage cycle even after just one or two uses.”
Williams heads the JCSD’s Criminal Investigation Division, which includes the narcotics unit.
“We are actively working illegal narcotics cases all over Jones County,” he said. “Our narcotics agents are working diligently to locate, build cases and arrest those who are engaged in the sale and usage of these dangerous and highly addictive narcotics.
“Most of the crystal methamphetamine found
here is being supplied by the Mexican cartels and is of very high quality compared to the homemade meth we used to regularly encounter. The heroin we are seeing is often laced with fentanyl, and this combination is highly dangerous and can quickly turn life-threatening.”
Law enforcement officials are seeing the devastating effects of illegal narcotics every day, Berlin said.
“Compound that with the opioid epidemic, and it's a daunting task just to keep up,” he said, “but you can rest assured, we will stay in this fight and be a constant source of concern for illegal narcotics sellers and users here in Jones County. We are here for the long haul and are committed to helping Jones County beat the scourge of illegal narcotics."
