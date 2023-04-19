The Laurel Police Department will participate in the DEA-sponsored drug take-back event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LPD at 317 South Magnolia St.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said that the department has collected nearly 3,000 pounds of unwanted or expired prescriptions in the nine years the LPD has participated in the event. The events take place twice per year — once in April and once in October. There are no questions asked when dropping off medications, the LPD said.
