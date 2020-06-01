In the second bust within a week, the Laurel Police Department confiscated drugs, multiple firearms and illegally obtained cash from a residence in the 1800 block of North 1st Avenue on Friday.
At about 11:30 a.m., the LPD’s Narcotics and Criminal Investigation divisions executed a search warrant at the residence after receiving information from an informant.
William Bell, 37, of Laurel was arrested without incident after officers found three handguns, an assault rifle, 192 grams of pot, ecstasy pills and about $25,000 in cash inside his home.
Bell is charged with one count of possession of MDMA while possessing a firearm within 1,500 feet of a church and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm within 1,500 feet of a church. His bond was set Sunday in Laurel Municipal Court at $5,000 for each charge.
LPD Sgt. Rodrigus Carr said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be forthcoming.
Lt. Michael Reaves, who led the bust, said the department is tracing where the weapons came from and investigating “aspects we can’t go into right now.”
“You can’t come into our neighborhoods and cities and set up shop for this kind of business,” he said. “Any time we can take this stuff off the street, that’s a positive.”
