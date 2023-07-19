The Drum Corps International Tour will return to Hattiesburg starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 for the DCI Southern Mississippi. Top corps from around the country will compete at The University of Southern Mississippi's M.M. Roberts Stadium during the event.

drum corps

Featured corps include the Blue Stars from LaCrosse, Wis.; the Madison Scouts from Madison, Wis.; the Cavaliers from Rosemont, Ill.; the Boston Crusaders from Boston; the Phantom Regiment from Rockford, Ill.; and the Blue Devils from Concord, Calif. Tickets are available exclusively at dci.org.

