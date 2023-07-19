The Drum Corps International Tour will return to Hattiesburg starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 for the DCI Southern Mississippi. Top corps from around the country will compete at The University of Southern Mississippi's M.M. Roberts Stadium during the event.
Featured corps include the Blue Stars from LaCrosse, Wis.; the Madison Scouts from Madison, Wis.; the Cavaliers from Rosemont, Ill.; the Boston Crusaders from Boston; the Phantom Regiment from Rockford, Ill.; and the Blue Devils from Concord, Calif. Tickets are available exclusively at dci.org.
The show, hosted by The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band at Southern Miss, will feature more than 1,000 student musicians and performers from across the country. Prospective, current students and alums from the Southern Miss School of Music continually spend their summers participating in DCI. Hundreds of thousands of young musicians and dancers audition for the corps across the country and only a small percentage make the cut.
Tickets start at $32 online at dci.org. Tickets will also be sold at the stadium box office on the day of the show at a higher price. Special group rates available by calling Brian Fisher at 727-460-6431.
