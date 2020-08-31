Accused drunk mud-riding with 7 unrestrained kids
•
A Laurel man pleaded not guilty Sunday on seven counts of child endangerment for mud-riding while under the influence of alcohol on Sandhill Road.
Joe Kent, 39, was booked after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a vehicle stuck in the mud beneath a bridge, Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. When deputies arrived, there were seven unrestrained kids in the vehicle and the driver’s field-sobriety test was sufficient for a DUI charge, according to the incident report. Kent is scheduled go to trial Oct. 15 at 1 p.m., Berlin said. Judge Grant Hedgepeth oversaw Kent’s appearance, but a Leader-Call reporter wasn’t allowed inside the courthouse due to a lack of security that afternoon.
The seven counts of child endangerment are being handled as misdemeanors, per the Mississippi Code, which states that DUI endangerment of a child not resulting in injuries will have a penalty of a fine of no less than $1,000 and/or 12 months’ imprisonment. The charges would only be felonious if serious injury or death occurred.
Berlin said it’s not up to him to decide what is or isn’t a felony, but he does think that anyone who drives impaired with a child in the vehicle should be charged with a felony “regardless of whether the children were hurt or not.”
“I think if the judge does what he needs to do, if the guy is found guilty, then so be it,” he said.
Kent was also charged with DUI-second offense, driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
