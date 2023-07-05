After completing the courses needed to advance from the DuBard School for Language Disorders at the University of Southern Mississippi, 19 young students will be returning to their local school districts next school year.
Casen Chancellor of Stringer was among the advancing students to be recognized at an awards ceremony at DuBard’s campus in Hattiesburg.
“Today, Casen is able to read well, which was something he struggled with for years,” his mother Lacy Chancellor said. “DuBard’s staff has helped improve Casen’s belief in himself and has been such a blessing to our family.”
Other advancing students were Wyatt Allgood, Jude Anderson, Peyton Burke, Cassius Bass, Beck Cornett, Casen Ivy, Jaxson Jordan, Peyton Kirk, Landon Montgomery, Braedyn Palmer, Lily Watson, Matilyn Selman, Kate Sawyer Selman, Hannah Shows, Spencer Smith, Chandler Waldrup, Makela Wallace and Emily Perez, all of whom got the go-ahead to go back to their home school districts in Jasper, Jones, Lamar and Forrest counties along with Ocean Springs.
Each DuBard student exhibits some sort of disability in speech, language or hearing. They get to progress at their own pace with a non-graded curriculum at DuBard, and after spending an average of five years with the speech-language pathologists on staff, they get to continue their education in their home school districts. The program is free for the families.
“We are so proud of all our students and excited that these xiting students are starting a new chapter in their lives,” said Dr. Missy Schraeder, director of DuBard school. “They have worked hard to be successful with their speech, language and academic skills, and we know they will continue to do great work.”
The full-time enrollment program offered by DuBard serves 80 children from around the state. As the 19 students advance, 19 more will begin their journey. Through DuBard, the students are given the chance to excel in a learning environment shaped to their needs, Schraeder said.
“Please consider donating to the DuBard School for Language Disorders if you are able,” Chancellor said. “DuBard is a breath of fresh air to parents who are fighting for their children’s education and equality for those with language disabilities.”
