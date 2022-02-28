After a weekend of rounding up more than two dozen impaired drivers on local roadways, the date the totals were being calculated is particularly poignant to longtime local law enforcement officials. Monday marked the 21st anniversary of dark night that Deputy Randy Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was killed in a head-on collision with a drunk driver on Sharon Road while responding to a call. And during the weekend enforcement period, local officers arrested 25 people for driving while drunk or impaired by other substances.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department made 14 arrests for that offense and the Laurel Police Department made nine. Brandon Conner, 29, was charged with felony DUI for his fourth offense after being stopped by the LPD and Ervin Robinson, 64, was also charged with a felony for his fourth after being stopped by Ellisville police. Three DUI convictions in a five-year period is a felony. The Mississippi Highway Patrol also notched one DUI arrest in Jones County — 64-year-old Ricky Laterrade, who is a convicted sex offender.
“That’s a good amount,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. “You never know what those arrests may have prevented. They could have run over someone … That’s nine that did not.”
Overnight Saturday, a driver crashed into the Mac’s Heating and Cooling building on South 13th Avenue and fled the scene.
“That was probably No. 10,” Cox said. “I don’t know what was going on this weekend.”
Lt. Mark Evans’ shift was on duty, and the LPD and JCSD had extra patrols whose overtime is being paid for by Special Traffic Enforcement Program grants of the Office of Highway Safety. The grants pay 100 percent of the overtime for officers, deputies and investigators who work the special details during the enforcement period.
There’s a day-to-day emphasis on DUI enforcement, said JCSD grant writer Lance Chancellor, but the large number of arrests over the weekend leading up to the solemn anniversary of his cousin’s line-of-duty death 21 years ago is “a poignant reminder of the cost of driving impaired,” he said.
Deputy Randy Chancellor was on a call when his cruiser was struck head-on by a vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed” and driven by Tony Breazeale, whose blood-alcohol content was .27. The legal limit at the time was .10 and and it is .08 now. Breazeale was sentenced to serve 15 months in prison, 15 months of house arrest and five years probation.
“If we can prevent just one family from having to experience the horror of losing a loved one to an impaired driver, all of the time, effort and costs are worth it,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Of the 25 arrested over the weekend, a half-dozen were accused of being impaired by something other than alcohol. Three of the suspected drunk drivers arrested by the LPD are not listed on the jail docket because they bonded out from the police station, Cox said.
The 23 who were booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center are listed in For The Record on Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.