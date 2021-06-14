National Forests in Mississippi officials are reminding the public that it is illegal to dump waste on national forest lands.
The reminder stems from a recent discovery of multiple garbage dumps in the Bienville Ranger District.
Besides being unsightly, disposing of household garbage, appliances, tires, furniture and other items on public lands can be harmful to wildlife and can leach harmful pollutants into the surrounding soil and water.
Dumping garbage in the national forest is a federal crime and offenders can be ticketed and fined up to $5,000 and/or six months in jail.
Anyone who comes across a dump site on national forest lands, is urged to use caution as there may be hazardous material or substances present. Note the location of the site and contact the local ranger district office.
Office phone numbers can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/ mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.