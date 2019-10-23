Wayne County men reportedly shot at, tried to ram officers
What started as an illegal-hunting call turned into a wild chase and manhunt in Wayne County and Washington County, Ala.
Three Wayne County men were arrested and face multiple charges after reportedly firing shots at and trying to run over pursuing officers.
Jacob Paul Davis, 20, of Waynesboro and Caleb Strickland, 21, of Buckatunna were charged with attempted murder of a police officer, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude law enforcement and are being held in the Washington County Jail on $35,000 bond, according to WPMI out of Alabama. A third man who got out of the pickup, 20-year-old Shaun Hinton of Buckatunna, was quickly apprehended and faces misdemeanor charges in Mississippi.
The incident started with a call to law enforcement around midnight Saturday, when a Wayne County conservation officer responded to a call about people “headlighting deer,” said Sheriff Jody Ashley, a former conservation officer himself.
Davis reportedly fled in the silver Chevrolet pickup he was driving, and Wayne County deputies joined the chase. When the pursuit continued into Alabama, law enforcement officials there assisted, including Alabama game wardens, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Millry and Chatom police.
Davis tried to strike a game warden and a Chatom officer with the truck, and Strickland opened the passenger’s side door and fired two shots from a rifle at a game warden, according to reports.
The chase ended when an officer forced the pickup off the roadway in the 1100 block of Copeland/Buckatunna Road. Davis was pulled from the vehicle and arrested, but Strickland was able to flee into a wooded area. He later turned himself in at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and was turned over to Washington County authorities.
