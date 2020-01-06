It didn’t take new Supervisor Larry Dykes long to make his presence known.
In his first Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday morning in Ellisville, he said, “I would like this new board to address the items that have been removed from the sheriff’s department and given to other agencies, the amount and who authorized it. I understand that it wasn’t the Board of Supervisors.”
New board President Johnny Burnett said, “That’s right.”
Dykes, who was sheriff before three-term Sheriff Alex Hodge was voted out in 2019, said that his request was “nothing personal.” He said that any equipment or items that were bought by the JCSD belongs to the taxpayers of Jones County.
Board Attorney Danielle Ashley can send a letter to area agencies that received items from Hodge and request that they be returned, Burnett said.
Another new supervisor, Travares Comegys, asked what legal obligation other counties have to return inventory to Jones County.
“They didn’t get it legally,” Dykes said.
“If they want to maintain a good working relationship, they will (return it),” Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said. “Only this board can approve the transfer of inventory.”
Dykes said, “Even if what they got has been deemed unusable, let the sheriff now dispose of it.”
He made a motion that the board look into the matter and supervisors agreed unanimously.
“The state auditor comes in next week,” new Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Dykes then asked how many years it had been since the Magnolia Center was audited. Miller said it has its own audit each year.
“I would like for that place to be audited by the State Auditor,” Dykes said.
He made a motion and it passed unanimously, too. The Magnolia Center is a joint city-county facility, so it’s “in both parties’ interest …. and I don’t see why there would be a problem with it,” he said.
Dykes concluded by saying, “This board is going to try to be more open to the general public. Everything that can legally be done in the open, we’re going to do in the open.”
Log In
