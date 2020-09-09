A Jones County Eagle Scout is dead after a crash on Highway 42 near the Perry County-Forrest County line Monday night.
Conner Landrum, 21, of Ovett is another one of several local Scouts to die in crashes over the past few years. According to a release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Landrum was operating a GMC pickup when his vehicle ran off the right shoulder and struck an embankment. He was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital.
He leaves behind his parents, Bo and Michele Landrum, and his brother Justin.
“Conner was a sweet spirit full of life,” Kerri Quinn Temple wrote in his honor. “All we can do as a community, as a family and as friends is pray to our sweet Savior that he wrap his comforting and loving arms around them all in the days to come. My heart is absolutely breaking for them all.”
Landrum’s mother wrote in a Facebook post that her son planned to become a Navy SEAL.
“Slightly after nine we received a dreaded phone call from Victoria LaShae McLaurin (his fiancee) … that the crash detection went off on her Life 360 app. She was distraught … Bo and I jumped in the car arriving on scene to see Justin and mom trying to save Conner… they continued working on him and when the ambulance arrived they tried and continued lifesaving techniques. Upon arriving at the hospital as they tried to work on him (I was in the room) I could see my baby was gone and asked them to please give me a moment with him … send thanks to anyone at the Forrest General ER.”
That hospital staff allowed her to “clean her baby’s face one last time,” she wrote. She asked that the community pray for McLaurin, as she and Landrum were each other’s “whole worlds.”
Attempts to reach the family weren’t immediately returned.
Landrum was a graduate of Northeast Jones High School, as was Isaac Holloway, an Eagle Scout who was killed in a head-on collision a few miles from his home in 2015. In December 2013, Eagle Scout Joseph Grayson died on Highway 84 West when his pickup left the roadway near West Jones Elementary. Eagle Scout John Michael Aricer was killed in April 2013 when a drunk wrong-way driver struck his vehicle on Highway 84 East.
