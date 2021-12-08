An Eastabuchie man who was arrested for selling drugs less than two months ago is back in jail after being accused of the same thing again.
Ordroffe Ruffin, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday night after the Jones County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Division, along with members of the SWAT Team and Patrol Division, executed a search warrant at 55 North Eastabuchie Road. Ruffin was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.
“This is the second time in just over a month and a half that we've executed a search warrant at Mr. Ruffin's residence and arrested him on narcotics charges,"
Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division said. Ruffin and his son Andre, 36, were arrested on Oct. 21 and charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm after 62 grams of the drug and firearms were seized after that search warrant was executed.
“You would think after the first arrest on Oct. 21 that Mr. Ruffin would have gotten the message that we are serious about stopping the sale of illegal narcotics in our communities,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Maybe this second arrest will be the impetus for him to turn his life around and find an honest way of making a living.”
Ruffin is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court. He was on on bond for the previous charge, so it’s likely that bond will be revoked and he will have to remain in jail until that matter is handled in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.