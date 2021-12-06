Evan Davis, OD, of Eye Care Associates of Laurel is the 2021-22 president of the Mississippi Optometric Association. He succeeds Dr. Dax Eckard of Tupelo. The installation took place during MOA’s annual fall conference.
In addition to being installed as president of MOA, Davis has served the association in many roles and has been a member of the MOA board and executive board for several years. He is also a member of the American Optometric Association, the Hundred Club of Jones County and First Baptist Church of Laurel. Davis has been selected as “Best Eye Doctor” in Jones County and was the recipient of the MOA’s Helen St. Clair Young Optometrist of the Year award in 2018.
The Laurel native is a graduate of West Jones High School. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of South Alabama and earned his Doctor of Optometry from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. Upon graduation, he returned to Laurel and joined father Dr. Watts Davis in practice at Eye Care Associates.
He and his wife Lori are the parents of two children, Eva and Easton. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing golf and following his favorite sports teams.
The Mississippi Optometric Association, incorporated in 1947, represents more than 1,000 doctors of optometry, optometry students and paraoptometric assistants and technicians in 72 counties across the state. Optometrists examine, diagnose, treat and manage diseases and disorders Davis of the visual system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.