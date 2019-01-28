MDOC early release had firearm, Superman-stamped pills
•
A deputy didn’t need x-ray vision to see the bag of pills stamped with the Superman logo on an ex-con’s lap during a December traffic stop. And now the felon is headed back to prison, faster than a speeding bullet.
Terrell Tillman, 22, was charged with four felonies after Deputy Ethan Wise of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department pulled over the car he was in on Queen Street, near Ellisville Boulevard, just before Christmas.
Wise pulled over the vehicle because it was “weaving in its lane” and “crossing the center line multiple times,” according to the arrest affidavit that was obtained by the Leader-Call. When Wise went to question the driver, he noticed the passenger, Tillman, “had a small white bag containing blue pills lying in his lap in plain view.”
Wise went over and got the bag and reported that it contained “four blue pills stamped with the Superman logo,” and that there was a handgun on the floorboard of the passenger’s side, where Tillman was seated, according to the affidavit.
Tillman and the unidentified driver were taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. On the way to jail, the deputy asked them if they had anything illegal with them. They said they didn’t have anything, according to the report, but during the booking process, “one dosage unit of methamphetamine” was discovered in Tillman’s possession, according to the affidavit.
Tillman was charged with being in possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. The report didn’t say what kind of drug the Superman-stamped pills were, but it is known that ecstasy is often manufactured with logos like that. Tillman was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
Tillman’s arrest information shows that he was also charged with resisting arrest and providing false information to law enforcement — both misdemeanors — but no information about those charges was included in the arrest affidavit.
Tillman’s bond was set at $15,000 and jail records show that he was released on Jan. 3. There was, however, a warrant from another agency on him. As a convicted felon who was released from prison early, he is under the supervision of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and violated the terms of his release.
MDOC records show that Tillman was convicted of aggravated assault and sentenced in February 2015 to nine years in prison. He is back behind bars in MDOC custody with a tentative release date of Aug. 17, 2019.
The Leader-Call requested the affidavit through Jones County Justice Court, where officials redact certain information, then forward it to Board of Supervisors attorney Danielle Ashley. The attorney then sends the documents to the sheriff’s department, where officials approve them or redact more information before sending them back to Ashley. She then releases the documents to the Leader-Call.
The name of the driver and the type of car he was driving, along with the serial number of the handgun, were all redacted from the reports. The law only allows for the names of sex-crime victims, juveniles and confidential informants to be removed from reports.
The Leader-Call paid $25.25 for the time it took the officials to remove the information from affidavits on four cases.
