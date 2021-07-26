Board of Supervisors OKs bonds for future projects
A lot of potential businesses are looking at Jones County as their future home, and with new businesses comes potential revenue, said EDA President Ross Tucker.
“We are seeing a lot of activity in looking at all of the county’s industrial sites,” Tucker said.
While he can’t identify the businesses pursuing the sites, as the businesses use code names while shopping around, Tucker said there’s plenty of promise that they will bring higher-paying, high-tech jobs to the area.
The prospects looking around are Fortune 1000 and Fortune 500 companies looking at Jones County’s industrial sites.
At a special Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, the board approved the renewal of general obligation bonds for potential economic development. About four years ago, the board created this mechanism to attract potential businesses by providing a line of credit that would be available to companies investing more than $100 million in the community. The county must renew the bond obligation every two years.
This would provide a fee in lieu of tax status to companies, and the bond would not fall on the taxpayers but the company, Tucker said. The company would repay the bond obligation fee in lieu of paying taxes to the county, providing an incentive for companies to situate themselves within Jones County’s industrial sites. The county would not be obligated to pay the bond and companies are thoroughly vetted before the bond obligation is distributed.
“The bonds are used for building roads or bridges to access industrial sites within the county,” Tucker said.
The state lowered the amount of investment required to obtain a fee in lieu of tax status to $60 million of investment within the community. The goal would be to have this line of credit available if a company comes along, said Board President Johnny Burnett. Jones County has three industrial sites: Laurel Airport, Hattiesburg-Laurel Airport Authority and a 473-acre site off I-59 near Ellisville.
“This has kept us in the running for some projects,” Tucker said. “There’s a number of things in the fire right now.”
The county would receive money back over 10 years if a project came along, and through estimations by
Tucker, a $100 million investment would potentially bring $3 million in revenue over 10 years to the county.
The bond repayment would split into thirds between the school district, county and municipality the business is located in, Tucker said.
“You’re looking at new revenue for Jones County School District, the city schools and the creation of jobs that will be secure for the next 20 years.
And if the county potentially attracts one industry, others are likely to follow, Tucker said.
“If you think about the Nissan plant in Madison, other industries are locating next to it,” Tucker said. "Amazon, UPS — industries like to be around other industries.
The board will bring this resolution in August as part of its public forum.
