When the history books are written — at least an honest look — one of the worst ideas to take hold in too many places will be the “Defund the Police” movement.
Too often, the reaction to bad actions is to tear down the thin line that protects the law-abiding from the law-breakers. There are exponentially more law-abiders than law-breakers, but it is a thin line standing between most of us and crime.
That blue line rises every morning to keep law and order. They are worthy of our respect and our admiration. Too often, they all get judged by the actions of a few. They get torn down on social media, where there is no time nor appetite for an investigation — judge, jury and executioner. Law enforcement takes the
brunt of plenty of that.
If any county in any state in America appreciates its law enforcement, it is in Jones County. As you will find in today’s newspaper, the Laurel Leader-Call teamed with Hellfighters on the first Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award. This year, it was presented to Deputy Denny Graham of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. His story and why he was chosen can be read on Page C5. It is a fascinating story.
As you will see in those pages, the businesses in the Pine Belt support our law enforcement as well. We urge you to visit those businesses, and let them know that you, too, stand with the blue. When you are out, let those in blue know that you appreciate them for having your back, but then let them know that you have their back as well.
This section is dedicated to all the men and women in law enforcement in Jones County. It is a tribute to them for putting their lives on the line every day and night.
Rest assured, though, that this section will not turn us into the public relations department inside the LPD and sheriff’s department. Our news coverage will follow where the story takes it. If the time arises any law enforcement agency needs to get called out, we will be there and do our duty.
What many don’t realize is that the people who are most horrified and most embarrassed by the actions of bad officers are the good officers. Locally, when officers have crossed that line, they have been dealt with swiftly and fairly. This day is about Hellfighters donating a custom firearm to Deputy Graham and Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski presenting him with a well-deserved award.
To the advertisers who rose to the occasion to let everyone know you support our law enforcement, thank you — we couldn’t have done it without you. We are already looking forward to 2022 and the second recipient.
Until then, enjoy today’s special section and visit those businesses today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.