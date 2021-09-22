Don’t for one second believe that the crisis on the Southern border, where thousands — if not millions — of invading illegal immigrants are flooding across the border, is because of bad leadership. It is all a plan, the latest salvo in the attempt to take down America. The days of believing that what the Biden, err Obama, administration is doing is not part of a master plan are quickly coming to an end, or at least should be.
We have opined on the best ways to destroy America, what the biggest impediments to a globalist government would be. Cripple the energy sector. Check. Flood the economic system with trillions and trillions in new spending, sending inflation through the ceiling, devaluing our currency and creating a debt so massive it will never be reined in. Check. Have the biggest cheerleader for America’s downfall — China — to unleash a virus to kill millions of people, not coincidentally in a U.S. election year. Check. Use the fear of the COVID-19 virus to rewrite election laws that led to the election of a senile, nearly 80-year-old man who is little more than an empty shell for whomever in the background is pulling the strings. Check. Divide the nation with the most emotionally charged rhetoric imaginable — racism — at every stop. Check. Not only leave Afghanistan — the right choice — but leave billions of dollars in American military equipment there for our enemies to seize, and likely use against us. Check. Have the administration get into bed with social media and tech giants to censor content that does not fit into the ideological playbook under the guise of “community standards.” Check. Open the Southern border to anyone and everyone to invade this country, putting even further stress on the system. Check.
No way this is happenstance. No way this could possibly be anything other than the great plan to destroy America being led by a shadow government spearheaded by Obama, who once pined for the chance at a third term, communist China and other deep-pocketed, deep-state globalists.
National media is doing its part, still fixated on a riot nine months ago and what former President Donald Trump “might” have done or what he “wanted” to do, all the while they ignore the real crises that are leading to the downfall of a free America.
This is not an over-his-head presidential crisis. This is much deeper. This is powerful people with unlimited bank accounts and influence leading this charge toward globalism and globalist control of the world.
The days of believing that this is one big conspiracy are over. This is no conspiracy. This is an attack against this country from all fronts — being led by a Trojan Horse president reading others’ words and taking orders from dark forces. This is no accident. This is a war for our survival as a nation.
Wake up, folks, or find yourself in darkness into perpetuity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.