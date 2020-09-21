Kenny Edmonson was not a cool customer for a Hattiesburg company.
The 67-year-old Jasper County man was found guilty of check fraud after using a closed account to get almost $11,000 worth of work and equipment done at his place of business, according to court records.
The Court of Appeals recently upheld Jasper County Circuit Court’s conviction.
Edmonson intentionally defrauded Hub Refrigeration when he wrote a deposit check for $5,867.50 to get a ductless air-conditioning system installed at ONYXS Sound in July 2016.
The checking account had been closed in June, a month after it was opened, according to court documents and testimony. Edmonson opened the account with $100 on May 17, 2016, with himself as the sole authorized signer of checks. He wrote himself two checks for cash totaling $95 on May 20 and May 23, and no more deposits were made. The account was closed on June 20, but the check to Hub Refrigeration was written on July 11.
Edmonson was ordered to serve two years in prison, then serve time working at a Mississippi Department of Corrections restitution center to pay back the $10,867.50 he owes Hub Refrigeration after a Jasper jury found him guilty of check fraud.
Edmonson represented himself in the trial before Judge Alex Sorey, but public defender Rance Ulmer was appointed as “stand-by counsel” to assist in the trial. Edmonson attempted to call Ulmer as an expert witness, but that was denied because he was not on the witness list.
Edmonson then called his brother, former Laurel City Councilman Thaddeus Edmonson, as “an expert to speak on behalf of a limited liability company.” The trial court denied that since his brother had not been qualified as an expert.
The defendant told the court that he had other witnesses but “could not find his list.” He also claimed that he was unable to subpoena anyone, but the court noted that he had been out of jail for months and could have called any witnesses he wanted to call.
Edmonson made several claims about his conviction being unlawful — including one that the trial judge committed “a lie under perjury.” He claimed that the indictment against him was “legally insufficient” and that it was wrong to hold him personally liable because the check was written on the account of his limited liability company.
The Court of Appeals found no arguable issues and affirmed his conviction. Edmonson could still appeal to the state Supreme Court.
Thaddeus Edmonson was identified by the court as a “political and jury consultant.” He was convicted in 2002 of inducement of a public official after accepting a bribe while he was on the City Council and ordered to serve five years in prison. He has been arrested on charges of fraud-related activity in Jones and surrounding counties since then.
