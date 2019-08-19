Educators and student representatives from the Laurel and Jones County school districts will participate in the second annual Education In Industry tour and discussion on Oct. 1.
They will tour several industries, then join business and industry representatives for a round-table discussion over lunch. The purpose is for a select group of educators and student representatives to see first-hand how local manufacturing operates.
During the discussion, educators, students and employers will have the opportunity to find out how to work better together to build a better workforce.
