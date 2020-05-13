Four Jones College students earned some of the top individual honors through Phi Theta Kappa, the International Honor Society for two-year colleges.
Layne Boykin of Waynesboro was selected to the All-Mississippi Academic first team and Jordan Butler of Ellisville was chosen for the second team. Kelly Odom of Hattiesburg and Haley Bounds of Moselle, both career and technical students in the radiologic technology program, were both nominated for the second team as Workforce Pathway honorees.
All four students were chosen as Jones College’s nominees from a larger pool of Jones applicants.
Boykin was a member of the college recruitment liaison and campus leadership team, Bobcat Brigade, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Government Association, Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society, Charles Pickering Honors Institute and Presidential Student Advisory Task Force.
She will continue her education at Mississippi State with the hopes of serving Mississippi as a rural physician.
Butler aspires to earn her doctorate degree in anthropology to become a forensic anthropologist. She honed her skills as the opinions editor and writer for the college newspaper Radionian and she was a member of the Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society, Charles Pickering Honors Institute and the PTK Honors in Action Director.
Currently working at South Central Regional Medical Center, Bounds said while she has achieved her goal of working in a hospital, she hopes to specialize in C.T. (computed tomography) in the radiography field. She will continue her education at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
