Laurel School District assistant principal Shanetra Addae has been promoted to supervising principal of Laurel Upper Elementary School for the 2020-21 school year.
Addae began her career in education as a sixth-grade math teacher. Prior to coming to Laurel in August 2014, she worked as a sixth-grade math teacher and second-grade math teacher. While in the Laurel School District, she has served as a third-grade teacher, instructional facilitator and is currently an assistant principal at Oak Park Elementary School.
She received a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Mississippi State University, Master of Arts in curriculum and instruction from Ashford University and specialist degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.
Addae will officially begin her service to Laurel Upper Elementary School on July 1.
“I love being able to inspire and encourage students to reach their highest potential,” Addae said. “I look forward to an amazing school year and to being a part of the success at Laurel Upper Elementary.”
