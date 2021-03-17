The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is launching the new Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council, Commissioner Andy Gipson announced.
The goal of the council, comprised of youth leaders from around the state, will be to provide students interested in the agriculture industry an experience that cultivates leadership and career development while developing the potential workforce for Mississippi. Public, private or homeschool students can apply to become a member, and final applicants will be chosen by representatives at MDAC.
“I am so excited to launch the first-ever Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council,” Gipson said. “As the future of agriculture in our state, we are proud to give these students the opportunity to develop leadership, advocacy and employability skills through professional development, industry exposure and experiential learning in a variety of agriculture careers.
“So, I want to invite any youth leaders and students interested in the agriculture industry to apply for this incredible opportunity to serve during your senior year of high school. We will choose 12-15 students as members to serve on the council for one year.”
Eligibility requirements:
• Must be a 12th-grade student during the 2021-22 school year. Current 11th-graders in the 2020-21 school year may apply to serve during the upcoming school year.
• Any public, private or homeschool students may apply.
• Students must exhibit an interest, passion and/or experiences in agriculture.
Applications can be found online at agnetuat.mdac.ms.gov/youthcouncil/. All applications are due by Thursday, April 1. Semifinalists will be notified by April 15. Final interviews will be conducted virtually, and 12-15 youth leaders will be announced by Friday, May 14.
For more information about the Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council, visit www.mdac.ms.gov or contact Gayle Fortenberry at gayle@mdac.ms.gov or Emily Stovall at emilys@mdac.ms.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.