Haven Howell of Laurel has been appointed president of the University of Alabama Student Alumni Ambassadors and was recognized by the university's National Alumni Association for her outstanding dedication and commitment. Haven is the daughter of Lowell and Jeannine Howell. She is pictured with University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart R. Bell at the recent spring football “A” game.
