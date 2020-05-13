Rep. Steven Palazzo has announced the second annual Congressional App Challenge for Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District. All middle school and high school students are invited to participate in the challenge by creating and submitting an original app idea before October 19 at 5 p.m.
“The App Challenge highlights the importance of STEM education to our young students. Although the school year may look different than planned, students can use their extra time to dive into computer science and coding. I look forward to seeing the creative apps submitted by our students,” Palazzo said.
Pre-registration for the competition is open, and official registration begins on June 1.
The competition is open to all middle and high school students living in Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District. Students can work individually or in teams of up to four.
Those who wish to compete in the challenge must register and submit their app to congressionalappchallenge.us before Oct. 19.
The winner(s) will be selected in December and publicly recognized by displaying the winning app in the U.S. Capitol for one year. Additional prizes may be available.
