Sisters Deanna Marshall Thigpen and Belinda Marshall retired at the end of the school year, on May 24.
Thigpen retired with 35 years of teaching experience from Oak Park Elementary in the Laurel School District.
Marshall retired with 33 years of experience from Hopewell Elementary School in the Covington County School District.
Both sisters have taught two generations of students.
They carried the same philosophy to the classroom, saying that they believe all students will learn if teachers of today will raise their classrooms with high expectations and utilize learning centers to motivate their students.
Thigpen and Marshall both received their master’s degrees together, too, in May 2007.
Thigpen has three children — Terrance, Joshua “Big Baby” and Xavier “Paw Paw.”
Marshall has two children — Kristi “Tee Tee” and Chris Marshall.
The sisters are dedicating their retirement to their parents, the late Grady Marshall and Lizer Ann Marshall. They offered special thanks to aunts Ann Martin and Helen Durham, and sister Sonia Marshall Adams and brother-in-law Johnny Thigpen for their retirement party.
The sisters plan to celebrate with a retirement trip to Las Vegas and Hawaii.
