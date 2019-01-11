The Arts Institute of Mississippi at The University of Southern Mississippi is accepting nominations for the 2019 AIM Awards, which seek to recognize and honor high-school level arts teachers, schools, and organizations that are making an impact through exemplary achievements in arts education throughout the state of Mississippi.
The 2019 AIM Awards mark the second year in which exceptional individuals, schools, and organizations will be honored for commendable service to students and/or community within Mississippi.
“The AIM Awards serve as an incentive for the continued pursuit of excellence in arts education,” said Dr. Jay Dean, executive director of AIM. “Last year’s award recipients set the bar high with their achievements.”
These included:
Any member of the public can nominate high-school level arts teachers and directors, schools, or organizations for this award, or they can nominate themselves.
Qualified nominees include those who have enhanced education in, and through the arts; made significant contributions to students, school, or community; and improved Mississippi through teaching, performance, or other exemplary service. Those eligible to receive the award are involved in the arts disciplines, including creative writing, dance, media, music (bands, orchestras, choirs, and other musical ensembles), theatre, and visual arts. In addition, private teachers can be nominated.
Nominations must be submitted by Feb. 15. Judges will evaluate the materials and notify the recipients by March 15.
To learn more about the award criteria and to submit your nominations visit usm.edu/arts/aim-awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.