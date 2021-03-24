The Mississippi School of the Arts will have Round 2 Auditions for the 2021-22 school year in all areas. Tenth-graders need to apply online by April 16. All auditions will be virtual.
The process for admission includes an online application, virtual audition and interview. Accepted students attend their junior and senior years of high school at MSA in Brookhaven. Any students currently in the 10th grade who might be interested in visual arts, dance, theatre, vocal music, literary arts or filmmaking can apply at www.msabrookhaven.org.
MSA is a public statewide 11th and 12th grade residential high school located in Brookhaven on the Historic Whitworth College campus.
MSA is for those students who want to explore the arts and need a collegiate level learning experience. MSA students consistently win awards for their work on the state, regional and national levels, and the school has the second-2 highest ACT average in the state and numerous college scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors.
For more information and the application, visit our website at www.msabrookhaven.org or email admissions@msabrookhaven.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.