The South Jones Band of Braves won their third state championship after taking first place in Percussion, Overall Effect, Visual Performance and Music Performance, and second place in colorguard at the State Marching Band Evaluation in Pearl over the weekend.
The Braves have won state championships in back-to-back years. Their show “Rainy City Noir” is based on a old crime novel-type feel, it is broken down into four separate pieces presented through the life of a private detective going through his latest case.
