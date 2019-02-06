By Sen. Juan Barnett
For the Leader-Call
Last week, I introduced legislation to extend workers’ compensation and other benefits to volunteer firefighters and EMTs, and I authored Senate Bill 2911 that would prohibit occupational and licensing boards from automatically barring an individual from obtaining a license because of a non-violent criminal record.
I spent time talking with Laurel Police Department Detective Abraham McKenzie, who was in Jackson on police business.
I was fortunate to sponsor my son Jamie Barnett along with Dayron Trunnell of Paulding and Alvin Ray Jones Jr. of Heidelberg as junior senate pages. Pages assist in the day-to-day operations of the senate, generally running errands for officials and staff.
Dayron is the son of Teresa Bender Campbell and attends Heidelberg High School. Alvin is the son of Alvin and Harlena Jones and attends Heidelberg High School and Jamie attends Heidelberg Junior High, where his mother Jacqueline and I are proud of his success.
We passed Senate Bill 2056 that amended current law to lower the investment threshold required for businesses under the Mississippi Health Care Industry Zone Act to be eligible for fee-in-lieu of ad valorem taxes and to allow the Mississippi Development Authority to qualify any area of the state a Health Care Industry Zone.
We also passed Senate Bill 2425 that will allow Jackson County the option of using a portion of sales tax revenue from a development funded with tax increment bonds to pay debts associated with the tax increment financing.
Sen. Juan Barnett, D-Heidelberg, can be reached at 601-359-3221 or
