After two years of work, Nurture Our Children’s Brain Bus is ready to roll.
In 2020, a group of local parents and educators formed Nurture Our Children – a non-profit organization that helps support families with young children – and one of the early goals was starting a mobile museum for children. The bus will travel around Jones County, bringing educational resources to families with children primarily under 5 years old.
“Children learn best and most through play,” Nurture of Future Executive Director Biz Harris said. “We’d like to thank the Laurel/Jones County Library for their partnership that will allow us to bring the Brain Bus to communities throughout Jones County for free for all families that use it.”
The bus is filled with books and activities geared toward developing the minds of children before they reach grade school. It was purchased from the Laurel School District and was outfitted with support from the Phil Hardin Foundation, the Ruth Campbell Charitable Trust and the Chisholm Foundation. Local artist Adam Trest designed the exterior of the bus and a local grant from Laurel Arts League helped cover the cost of the exterior.
The Brain Bus will have a weekly and monthly schedule of stops in Laurel and Jones County. It will also make stops at public community events and can be rented out for private events. To see that schedule and how to schedule the bus to make a stop, visit nutureourfuture.org for more information.
