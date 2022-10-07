10.6 Brain Bus.JPG

The Brain Bus artwork was done by Laurel artist Adam Trest. (Photos by Josh Beasley)

 

After two years of work, Nurture Our Children’s Brain Bus is ready to roll. 

In 2020, a group of local parents and educators formed Nurture Our Children – a non-profit organization that helps support families with young children – and one of the early goals was starting a mobile museum for children. The bus will travel around Jones County, bringing educational resources to families with children primarily under 5 years old.

10.6 Brain Bus copy.tiff

Children and adults mingle inside the Brain Bus.

