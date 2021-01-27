Austin Keaton of Soso was part of a bridge-building team that won two statewide architectural awards. He was one of Associate Professor Hans C. Herrman’s group of Mississippi State School of Architecture students who worked on Mirror Perch Bridge at the Crosby Arboretum Gum Pond Exhibit in Picayune.
The bridge is the latest addition to the facility and marks the end of construction on the long-awaited exhibit. The project utilizes natural and local materials and was built with the help of MSU students over the course of nearly three years.
The project won the overall design award and was honored with the Samuel Sambo Mockbee Sprite of Place Award at the American Institute of Architects awards ceremony, which was a virtual event this year. The prestigious award is voted on by the full membership of the AIA Mississippi Chapter and is granted to only a single project each year.
