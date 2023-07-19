JACKSON ― Maggie Bush, a recent graduate of South Jones High School, is among 10 Mississippi students to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.

Bush is praised by instructors for her eagerness to learn new things and her willingness to work on projects that broaden her knowledge and experience. In addition to earning a 4.3 grade-point average and being class salutatorian, she was a member of the SJHS Hall of Fame and recipient of the Distinguished Academic endorsement.

