JACKSON ― Maggie Bush, a recent graduate of South Jones High School, is among 10 Mississippi students to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.
Bush is praised by instructors for her eagerness to learn new things and her willingness to work on projects that broaden her knowledge and experience. In addition to earning a 4.3 grade-point average and being class salutatorian, she was a member of the SJHS Hall of Fame and recipient of the Distinguished Academic endorsement.
Outside of the classroom, she was active in numerous clubs and organizations, including the South Jones Band of Braves color guard, Beta Club, Smart Club, Key Club and Student Council. She was selected to the Mississippi Lions All-State Lions Band.
Bush plans to attend William Carey University and major in elementary education.
Named in honor of the late veteran educator Walter S. Bounds, the Bounds Scholarship for Excellence rewards top-performing students who excel in leadership, community service and extracurricular activities. Recipients also must meet academic requirements and be recommended by their superintendent.
“To ensure that Mississippi has strong, capable leaders to guide us into the future, we must encourage and train those leaders today,” said Dr. Phil Burchfield, MASS executive director. “The Bounds Scholarship program celebrates students who not only demonstrate a clear commitment to excellence but also seek to be responsible leaders in their careers and communities.”
MASS and the Alliance of Educational Leaders of Mississippi is a non-profit association whose membership is made up of 139 public school superintendents and more than 2,000 public school administrators. Its mission is to provide resources, advocacy, leadership, policy information, training, support, renewal and public relations services that improve the quality of public education.
