capers scholars

4 students receive scholarships from councilman
•
Laurel City Councilman and pastor Jason Capers presented four recent Laurel High School graduates with scholarships.
The Brighter Tomorrow Mentorship program provides activities, scholarships and service projects for Ward 1 students. Over the years, Capers has partnered with businesses to give out $9,500 in scholarships to 13 Ward 1 students. This year’s recipients included Nyah Evans, Cappricia McCullum, Zarrya Bester and Tyjuan Graves.
Evans received a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by Suez and United Water. He plans on attending Jackson State University to become an optometrist.
McCullum received a $500 scholarship sponsored by Community Bank and plans on attending Pearl River Community College to study flight nursing.
Bester received a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by WastePro, and she plans on attending Jackson State University to study information technology.
Graves received a $500 scholarship sponsored by Community Bank and plans on attending Jones College to study commercial and residential maintenance.
The scholarships can be used for any school expenses and is not limited to tuition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.