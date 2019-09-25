Central Creativity students, from left, Brayden Gatlin of Laurel Christian School, Seoeun Kim of St. John’s Day School, Trey Moore of LCS and Jayden Long SJDS stand with coachRhye McLeod, right, and C Spire mentor Tenner Weissenger. Central Creativity participated in the C Spire C3 Jr. Coding Challenge. The challenge was part of the Mississippi Science Fest. Now in its fourth year, the festival was selected in 2018 as the small festival of the year by the Mississippi Tourism Association and a Top 20 event by the Southern Tourism Society. Central Creativity is located at 442 N. 6th Ave. in Laurel. The website is centralcreativity.com. (Submitted photo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.