OXFORD – Yusef Salaam, a member of the Central Park Five, whose exoneration after nearly seven years of incarceration based on false accusations was depicted in the Emmy Award-winning Netflix miniseries "When They See Us," will be the keynote speaker for Black History Month observances at the University of Mississippi.
Salaam's address begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Ole Miss Student Union ballroom. Admission is free, but tickets must be obtained from the Ole Miss Box Office in the Ford Center for the Performing Arts.
On April 19, 1989, a woman was raped, beaten and left for dead in New York City's Central Park. Five teens — four black and one Latino — were tried and convicted of the crime in a frenzied case that rocked the city. The five, including Salaam, became known collectively as the Central Park Five.
But in 2002, a convicted murderer and serial rapist confessed to the crime, and DNA evidence found at the scene corroborated his story. The convictions of the Central Park Five were vacated, after the four teens had spent six to seven years behind bars and the one tried as an adult had been incarcerated for 14 years.
Salaam was just 15 years old when his life was upended.
In May, Netflix released a limited series called "When They See Us," based on the story of the Central Park Five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.