Two Gulf Coast state lawmakers have introduced bills in the Mississippi Legislature advocated by C Spire and designed to get computer science curriculum in the classrooms of all the state’s 884 K-12 public and charter schools.
SB 2678 by state Sen. Scott DeLano, R-Biloxi, and HB 633 by State House Rep. Kevin Felsher, R-Biloxi, were introduced last week and have been assigned to the Education Committee in each chamber. The bills, which would bring classroom instruction of computer science to all of the state’s 442,627 students, are expected to receive hearings soon.
The proposed laws come as the C Spire Foundation committed $1 million earlier this month to help school districts with teacher training and implementation. C Spire executives, education advocates and technology leaders are optimistic the Legislature will consider and adopt new laws that will give elementary, middle and high school students equal access to computer science curriculum.
A grassroots effort to win legislative passage last year was cut short by the COVID-19 virus outbreak after a successful House of Representatives vote on a computer science bill in mid-March. The resulting global health pandemic closed most of Mississippi’s 884 public and charter K-12 schools and left many of the state’s 442,627 students with no option but virtual distance learning from home.
However, state lawmakers provided a boost to the grassroots effort in July with two new laws that set aside $200 million to help 151 school districts purchase more than 325,000 computer devices and other tools that enable students to continue learning from home after widespread school closures caused by the public health crisis. Matching state funds and grants also were set aside for rural broadband deployment.
Felsher noted that while some districts may already be exceeding the requirements for computer science instruction, the state public school system needs uniform standards that apply to all students and schools.
“Ultimately, we want every student to have the same opportunities to pursue computer science regardless of where they live or what school they attend,” he said.
Part of the push for uniform standards is being fueled by differences in the amount, if any, of computer science education offered by school districts across the state. “The goal is to get more emphasis on this critical core subject in the classroom,” said C Spire CEO Hu Meena, noting that computer science education is taught in less than half of the state’s public high schools.
Workers with a background in computer science are in high demand and short supply in Mississippi. Employers currently have more than 1,475 unfilled jobs because of the shortage of trained, qualified IT and computing workers. The average starting salary is almost double the statewide average. In 2019, only 327 students took the AP computer science exam according to code.org, a STEM education advocacy group.
