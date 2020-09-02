The 2020-21 enrollment period for Mississippi’s prepaid college tuition program is now open, Treasurer David McRae announced.
A Mississippi Prepaid Affordable College Tuition plan allows families to lock in tuition rates and prepay their child’s tuition fees. Enrollment is open through May 31, 2021.
McRae touted the MPACT program.
“Typically saddled with tens of thousands of dollars in debt upon college graduation, Mississippi young people may be forced to delay major life milestones, like starting their family or buying their first home,” he said. “If families can start saving early in a child’s life, however, the impact of student loan debt can be minimized. There are a multitude of options to do this that can fit almost any family’s budget.”
To learn more, visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.