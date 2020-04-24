While Mississippi public schools are shuttered by state edict, both the Jones County and Laurel school districts are planning for commencement exercises.
Jones County's three public high schools will still host graduation ceremonies, albeit on a smaller scale than the normal Friday extravaganza at the Magnolia Center. The ceremonies will take place at the three high school campuses in the Performing Arts Centers. The schedule will be:
• Thursday, May 14, 11 a.m. — Northeast Jones
• Friday, May 15, 11 a.m. — South Jones
• Saturday, May 16, 11 a.m. — West Jones
"Our greatest hope is that as we get closer to the date of graduation, perhaps we will have some flexibility to increase the number of attendees, but there are no guarantees," JCSD Superintendent Tommy Parker said. "As of now, each graduate will be allowed two guests, but I have instructed schools to be prepared to adjust that number should conditions change for the better. Our goal would be to expand this number of live attendees if at all possible, but in the end we will have to put safety first. Thus, we have sought to provide for live streaming through social media so that the number of those that view the ceremony can be expanded. This will be a first for the Jones County School District."
The Laurel School District is planning two graduations — one virtual and one, hopefully, later in the summer, depending on CDC and state guidelines.
The district plans to film and produce a virtual graduation ceremony that will be shown on Tuesday, May 19, at 7 p.m. — the date of LHS' scheduled graduation.
"Each graduate will have an individual graduation ceremony 'Between the Bricks' that will be filmed and produced into a video that will launch on May 19," LHS Principal Dr. Michael Eubanks said. "The virtual graduation will be posted on social media and the district website on the regularly scheduled graduation night. Our goal is to make this a very special and memorable moment for the graduates of LHS."
In addition, the district has chosen Saturday, June 20, at 9 a.m. or Saturday, July 18, at 9 a.m. for graduation ceremonies "Between the Bricks."
"This will be contingent on changes to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders and the CDC guidelines at that time," Eubanks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.