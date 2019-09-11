Jones County School Board President Lester Boyles, right, and Superintendent of Education Tommy Parker recently signed a proclamation declaring September 2019 as Attendance Awareness Month. The proclamation urges students, parents, school personnel and community leaders to be aware that good attendance is crucial for success in school. Research shows that students who are chronically absent are more likely to struggle with coursework and to eventually drop out of school. The district is planning activities throughout September to bring awareness to the fact that every day a student is absent is a lost opportunity for learning. (Submitted photo)
