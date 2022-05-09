Lawmakers for Jones County — Sen. Juan Barnett (D-Heidelberg), Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) and Rep. Robin Robinson (R-Laurel) — discussed the budget and how the excess allowed for higher teacher salaries in Mississippi while speaking at the Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs and Issues legislative breakfast on Wednesday.
On March 23, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the largest teacher pay raise in state history, increasing the rate by $5,140 annually. Minimum teacher salaries will increase from $37,123 to $41,638 starting in the 2022-23 school year. The bill becomes effective as of July 1.
The money coming into the state right now is outstanding, Scoggin said.
“By doing this income-tax cut and putting the money back into the people, we are going to stimulate the economy,” Scoggin said. “We will hopefully become a more popular state for retirement and keep our younger people in the state so they won’t have to pay that income tax.”
One of the issues the state faces is “brain drain,” where some of the most educated, younger residents leave to go to other states. Mississippi lost 3.9 per- cent of its millennial generation from 2010-16, the highest rate of loss for any state. From 2010-20, Mississippi lost 0.2 percent of its population — about 6,000 residents.
“We want to keep those people here,” Robinson said. “We want to lessen the impact of brain drain.”
The state learned a lot from the virtual schools during COVID, mainly that the state was not prepared, Scoggin said.
“All of the schools were closed because of COVID, and we were not prepared and did not have the ability to let students stay at home and learn on the computer,” Scoggin said. “Hopefully, now, that’s beginning to change. We spent a lot of money doing that.”
Students need access to the internet for better learning opportunities, Robinson said.
Additionally, maintaining the nursing workforce is a big issue in the state alongside teacher pay and vacancies.
“The nursing workforce is a big issue right now,” Scoggin said. “Trying to maintain the quality nursing workforce that we have right now and get them educated. There’s a lot of money that was appropriated for getting nurses back to school and helping them with expenses to get back to school. Hospitals are hurting right now.”
There are more than 1,300 vacancies for teachers, according to the Mississippi Department of Education. More than 98 districts in Mississippi are considered critical-shortage areas. The Laurel School District is listed as one of those. These districts qualify for grants in order to recruit teachers to areas where there are significant needs.
Laurel School District has about 26 vacancies for teachers and support staff, as posted on MDE’s website.
