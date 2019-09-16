Ellisville State School will host its Celebrating the Arts Program on Friday at the Jones College M. P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium in Ellisville. The annual program allows people served by ESS an opportunity to showcase their talents in music, dance and art. The theme of this year’s event is “Greatness Unleashed.”
The opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., and performances will continue throughout the morning until approximately noon. A variety of artwork will be on display in the auditorium’s lobby. Representatives from the Lauren Rogers Museum in Laurel will judge art created by those ESS serves and prize ribbons will be awarded. The event is free and open to the public.
