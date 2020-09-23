Five Jones College sophomores were selected as Tullos Scholars, which is the highest honor bestowed upon JC students.
Rylee Brabham of Waynesboro, McKay Lee Bray of Leakesville, Faith Houston of Laurel, Lauran Page of Bay Springs and Katherine Wallace of Brookhaven were chosen. As members of the international honor society Phi Theta Kappa and current students in the Charles Pickering Honors Institute, all five students were nominated by faculty to apply for the Tullos scholarship at the end of their freshman year.
Requirements for the scholarship include being a full-time sophomore, submitting a resumé with two-faculty recommendation letters, having outstanding academic achievements, being engaged in college activities, leadership positions and participating in community service. Each student received medallions and $1,000 scholarships in recognition, which is named for donors Gene and Nada Tullos.
Through the years, Faith Houston has volunteered in her hometown of Laurel at the Glory House. She has also served as a page in the state Capitol for two years and she has assisted her sister and JC alumna Anna campaign for state political candidates. She is currently serving as Jones College’s Student Government Association secretary and historian for PTK. However, Houston has decided she can best help people as a pharmacist.
“Being a hospital pharmacist will enable me to help support my future family financially while also providing me time to spend with my family,” she said. “Also, as a hospital pharmacist, I will be able to care for patients who really need it.”
Gene Tullos came to Jones in 1960 on a basketball scholarship which, he said, gave him a jump start and a great foundation to begin Law School. Endowing scholarships, such as the Tullos Scholarship Program, was his way of returning the “favor” to the college that provided an excellent foundation for a successful career as an attorney in Smith County.
“As he made the single, largest donation ever at Jones, Gene Tullos said he wanted to recognize outstanding students from various majors who are shining stars, to recognize them and encourage them to feel special,” Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith said.
