Four of the 11 students who were inducted to the University of Southern Miss Hall of Fame went to high school in Jones County or are from Jones County. They were honored at the Student Awards Ceremony at Bennett Auditorium early this month.
Brett Benigno is a business administration major with a minor in marketing from Laurel and is the son of Chuck and Gina Benigno. The Northeast Jones graduate is a member of the Luckyday Scholarship program, where he served as an academic peer mentor.
He has been involved in numerous areas of student life throughout his four years at USM. He was on the 2019 Southern Style Team and was a member of EagleTHON, where he served as a morale captain and director of fraternity and sorority relations. As a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, Brett was chapter president and scholarship chairman and had two terms as a recruitment counselor for the Inter-Fraternity Council. Benigno has also been a member of the Sexual Assault Prevention Ambassadors, the Pride of Mississippi Marching Band, the University Jazz Bands, and the Student Government Association. He holds membership in three honor societies on campus: Beta Gamma Sigma, Order of Omega, and the Mace: Men’s Honorary.
He was the M.C. Hamilton Fraternity Man of the Year and the Brother of the Year for the Theta Gamma Chapter of Sigma Nu. He was also elected 2020 USM Student Body King and was the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Student in Business Administration Award from the College of Business and Economic Development.
As a member of the Luckyday Program, Benigno has consistently been involved in service throughout the Pine Belt community with such organizations as the Northeast Jones Band Program, where he has been able to continue his love of instrumental music and the marching arts through his service. He has also done service at organizations such as the Arc of Southeast Mississippi, Neighbors at Hawkins, and Christian Services.
Following graduation, Benigno will pursue a master’s in College Student Personnel at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, where he will be a graduate assistant in the Center for Career Development and Academic Exploration.
Tierra Cooper, a native of Laurel, is the daughter of Dwight and Melicia Cooper. The Laurel High graduate is an Honors College Scholar majoring in biological sciences with a biomedical emphasis and a chemistry minor.
Cooper is a servant leader on campus and in the community. She has worked with the Department of Housing and Residence Life as a resident assistant and has been involved in various organizations ranging from Biological, Environmental, Earth Sciences Ambassadors, GEWW, SMAC, AED Pre-Professional Honor Society, Lambda Sigma Honor Society, Order of Omega Greek Honor Society and AASO. She was a member of the Southern Miss Chorale and AASO Gospel Choir.
She proudly served as the 2019 Director of Homecoming for SGA, Director of Diversity for SGA, and Senator for the College of Arts and Sciences. She currently serves as president for the Mu Nu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and as a member of the Black-Eyed Susan’s Leadership Honorary.
Cooper was also afforded the opportunity to be an undergraduate participant in the Mississippi Rural Dentists Scholarship Program and study tropical biology abroad in the Galapagos Islands. After noticing there was not an organization specifically dedicated to students interested in dentistry, she co-founded the Pre-Dental Society at Southern Miss alongside a group of friends. She has made the President’s List and Dean’s List several times. She also received the Mu Xi Peggy Jean Connor award and was nominated for Sorority Woman of the Year.
While she enjoys being involved on campus, Cooper strongly believes that a life lived for others is a life worth living. She has been afforded many opportunities to assist with after-school enrichment and studying activities for children, programs for homeless and disabled adults, mentor programs and meal services for the unfortunate. She has learned through working in the community that the importance of selflessly offering yourself to another person is the key to making a difference.
No matter how large or small of a gesture, she lives by the USM motto throughout her everyday life. “Leave it better than you found it” has inspired her past, present, and future intentions.
After graduation, Cooper will enter graduate school to earn her master’s in biomedical sciences before applying to dental school. Her long-term goal is to become a dentist and provide adequate oral care in the rural areas of the state of Mississippi.
Rachel Shoemaker of Taylorsville attended Laurel Christian School and is majoring in communication studies with a minor in legal studies. She is the daughter of Ellen and John Shoemaker. She is a scholar with the Luckyday Citizenship Program, a member of the Lambda Pi Eta Honor Society, the Black-Eyed Susans Leadership Honor Society, and the Order of Omega Honor Society.
Shoemaker has served the Southern Miss campus by leading in the Student Government Association all four years of her college career. She was elected as president for the 2020-21 school year in addition to being Director of Administrative Affairs, Co-Director of Miss USM and President of the Focus Branch of Freshman Associates. She has spent time recruiting and retaining students as a member of Eagle Connection, an orientation leader for Southern Style and working as a tour guide for the Office of Admissions.
She helped raise funds for EagleTHON and served as Director of Faculty and Staff Partnerships as well as Co-Director of Initiatives and Outreach. She is a proud member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority, where she has held the following leadership roles: Continuing Education Chairman, Activities Chairman and Body Image Coordinator. She also served her sorority by being president of the Junior Panhellenic Council.
During her time at Southern Miss, Shoemaker was voted Most Outstanding Female of the Focus Branch of Freshman Associates and was a finalist for the Peggy Jean Connor Award from the Mu Xi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. She achieved both President’s List and Dean’s List multiple times during her tenure. She was awarded several scholarship including: the Joe Paul Student Leader Scholarship, Academic Excellence Scholarship, Luckyday Citizenship Scholarship and the Elliott & Bonnie Pood Scholarship.
Shoemaker has applied to the MBA program at Southern Miss with plans to attend law school in Washington, D.C. before returning to Hattiesburg to serve the community that has shaped her into the person she is today.
Landry Smith, a Heidelberg Academy graduate from Jones County, is majoring in psychology, with minors in chemistry and biology, and has maintained a 4.0 GPA his entire college career. He has served the Southern Miss community as a member and as Committee Relations Manager for the Honors College Leadership Council Executive Board, a psychology scholar and a volunteer student tutor in the Department of Psychology, a member of EagleTHON leading as president and Vice President of Fundraising in addition to being a member, and he was the Student Vice President of Phi Kappa Phi. He is also a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity, where he has held several leadership roles, including public relations chairman, social chairman and judicial board judge. Smith was alo Vice President of Community Affairs on the Interfraternity Council Executive Board.
He has won several awards through his academic endeavors, including the Eagle SPUR and NCUR travel funding through the Drapeau Center for Undergraduate Research. He placed first in the poster presentation at the Undergraduate Research Symposium in 2018 and in the oral presentation in 2019, and he was also voted Most Outstanding Sophomore in the Department of Psychology. More recently, the Department of Psychology awarded him Most Outstanding Senior.
Through his membership of Sigma Nu, Landry was voted Brother of the Year (twice), Community Builder of the Year for the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life and received the Sigma Nu alumni endowment scholarship. Ending his college career, Smith will represent the Honors College by carrying the Presidential Gonfalon at Commencement in May.
After graduation, Smith will pursue his dream of becoming a physician and will apply to medical school. He credits Southern Miss and specifically his time as a research assistant in the Memory, Attentional Control,and Aging Lab with providing him the skills to push him forward into medical school to “become a physician that treats each patient in fairness and equality.”
Smith was also the winner of the Phi Kappa Phi Silver Bowl award, which is the highest scholastic honor given to any student at Southern Miss. The honor is given to the student who not only maintains a 4.0 grade-point average but also has the highest number of total credit hours from the university.
