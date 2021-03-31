Friends of Children of Mississippi, Inc., Head Start/Early Head Start is conducting its recruitment for 2021-2022 school year.
For more information about the recruitment and requirements, contact the centers:
• Gloria Gammage at King Star Head Start/Early Head Start, 1025 West 6th St., Laurel, 601-649-6504;
• Annie Jackson at Early Head Start Jones, 148 Brown Circle, Laurel, 601-426-1013;
• Patricia Bruce at Queen Olive Head Start Center, 518 Madison Ave., Laurel, 601-425-5849;
• Jessie McCarty at Bryant-Turner Head Start/Early Head Start, 215 Mississippi Drive, Waynesboro at 601-735-9844;
• Teresa Lacey at Union Head Start/Early Head Start, 37765 Highway 63 in North Richton, 601-989-2734.
Friends of Children of Mississippi also services children with disabilities.
The motto of the organization is: “Every child deserves a head start!”
Applications can also be made on line at fcmi-ms.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.