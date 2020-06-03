The Future Leaders of Jones County program completed its 29th program this year. The program kicked off in December with an opening retreat facilitated by George Bassi and Linda Gavin.
Monthly sessions included special guest speakers Robin Robinson, District Attorney Tony Buckley, Jones County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Vince Williams, Jones County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Brad Grunig, state legislators, Jonathan Strickler of The First bank and others.
When classes resume, an awards presentation will be at each of the participant’s school. They will be presented with a framed completion certificate, an honor cord and a Future Leaders pin.
The Jones County Community Development Foundation/Economic Development Authority of Jones County works closely with the school officials and counselors in coordinating Future Leaders of Jones County.
Students participating in the 2019-20 class are listed by school.
• Laurel Christian School – James Douglas, Lamiya Husband, Cameron Melendez and Susannah Rogers
• Laurel High School – Lindsey Andrews, Zoey Cooley, Bryce Harper, Jaymar Jackson, Natallee McCauley and Harmony Moore
• Northeast Jones High School – Alondra Abad and Campbell Hankins
• South Jones High School – Ryan Beech, Judah Capers, Wesley Carmical, Abbey Chittenden, Reid Gavin, Shelby Grunig, Mary Claire Hughes, Akiah McGilberry, Abby Nix and Nash Phillips
• West Jones High School – Natalee Ainsworth, Alan Folis, Miller French, Abbey Garick, Alejandro Jarillo, Todd Rogers, Madison Stinson, Cole Tolbert, Drew Tucker and Hallee Kate Windham.
