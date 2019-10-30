The Jones County Economic Development Authority is accepting applications from high school juniors to participate in the 2019-2020 Class of Future Leaders. The application deadline is Nov. 8.
FLJC is one of the oldest youth leadership development programs in Mississippi.The program offers leadership training, pertinent historical and cultural education, and general instruction of good citizenship to further the development and progress of Jones County and the surrounding area.
The program begins in December with a team-building retreat followed by four full-day sessions, then concludes in May with a graduation session. Most monthly sessions are on the second Wednesday of each month at locations in the county and one at the state Capitol and one at Camp Shelby.
The Future Leaders of Jones County program is sponsored by the Association for Excellence in Education.
For more information or an online application, go to jonescounty.com/foundation/fljc/ or contact Sandy Holifield at 601-649-3031 or sandyh@edajones.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.